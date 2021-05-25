Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD



One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

