Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
25th anniversary of the Constitution
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gabriella La Foy - DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD)
Today at 11:32
#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zinhle T Matthews
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
Latest Local
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do? Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review). 26 May 2021 8:55 AM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
'Average age of infantry in SANDF is 37 - they can't get rid of the old guys' Defence analyst Helmut Heitman says most military infantry battalions should be in an age range of between 25 and 30 maximum. 26 May 2021 6:44 AM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March. 25 May 2021 6:48 PM
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa. 25 May 2021 4:42 PM
SA Military Youth Cadets can teach discipline to 'directionless, hopeless youth' SA Military Youth Cadets founder Captain Randall Petersen says it is a skillset that can help prepare children for adulthood. 26 May 2021 8:57 AM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do? Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review). 26 May 2021 8:55 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

26 May 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

For those wanting a boost in strength, our resident fitness enthusiast has found the workout for you. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing kettlebell workouts now!

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the                        Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

 

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Hugo  Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal              Income Tax work group

 

Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of  “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Dr Martin  Bekker  | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency.  Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

25 May 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Trudi Hartzenburg | Executive Director  at tralac
The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January was a giant leap for the continent that will hopefully bear fruit in terms of boosting intra-Africa trade. If implemented successfully, it will bolster the sustainability of the continent in the long term. Trudi Hartzenberg is the Executive Director of tralac, looks at the progress made thus far with eh AfCFTA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs

25 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: David Morobe | Spokesperson  at The Sukuma Fund

Qualifying independent restaurants, which are members of Fedhasa, have been given another shot in the arm with a recent partnership between Fedhasa and The Sukuma Fund in which just over R100m has been secured to provide immediate cashflow and rental relief.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping Magnesium Levels Optimized during workouts

25 May 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

You're losing quantities of a vital mineral every time you exert yourself, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to tell you more about how to not only keep your magnesium levels high, but how to level up your health, skincare, and fitness recovery game like a rugby pro, with particular transdermal supplementation. Tune in now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gun laws on ownership for self-defence may change

24 May 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Paul Oxley | Chairperson at Gun Owners Of South Africa

A new legislative proposal will ban South Africans from getting gun license for the purpose of self defence. The invitation for public comments on the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday night. The public has until early July to submit their written comments on the Draft Bill to the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 cases surge in the Nothern Cape

24 May 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director of the NICD

One in every four people is currently testing positive in the province which has a population of just over 1.1 million people. In the past few months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned and raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of COVID-19 infections. The province recently recorded a 68 percent increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Can falling behind on your rent affect your credit score?

24 May 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

What happens to your credit record if you stop paying rent? For many years diligently paying monthly rent could simply not be recorded by many credit bureaus. Specialist rental payment credit bureau, TPN, records a tenant’s rental payment data and when combined with other consumer credit data – a more complete consumer profile can be seen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?

Local Opinion

[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor

Politics

'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'

Local Opinion Business

EWN Highlights

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

26 May 2021 9:56 AM

Zuma supporters gather outside PMB High Court ahead of his appearance

26 May 2021 8:56 AM

CoJ Budget a balancing act focusing on impact of COVID – local govt specialist

26 May 2021 8:37 AM

