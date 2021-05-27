Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but ID document 'must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected. 29 May 2021 10:37 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Local
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
View all Business
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. 28 May 2021 6:20 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

27 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria

 

The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province

28 May 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature

 

 ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

28 May 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

 

Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: How to find the right running shoes for you

28 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Services in Mogale City Restored but lessons have been learnt going forward

27 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and Sanitation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Try It Out Thursday - Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

27 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the                        Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

 

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Hugo  Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal              Income Tax work group

 

Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of  “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Workout Wednesday - Strength-Boosting Kettlebell Workout Routine

26 May 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

For those wanting a boost in strength, our resident fitness enthusiast has found the workout for you. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing kettlebell workouts now!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests

25 May 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Dr Martin  Bekker  | Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021. And as we edge closer to the local government elections, service delivery protests, as seen in Mangaung last week, are seemingly flaring up in intensity and frequency.  Dr Martin Bekker, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at the University of Johannesburg takes a closer look. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

Local

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel

29 May 2021 11:46 AM

8 Zandspruit men killed in mob attack to be laid to rest today

29 May 2021 9:43 AM

Macron backs SA’s battle to have Africa manufacture COVID vaccines

29 May 2021 8:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA