Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:50
Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Community papers are more important than ever
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Bishop - Head of Marketing at Spark Media
Guests
Robyn Bishop - Head of Marketing at Spark Media
125
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: South Africa vs Offshore investing: Beware the binary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Response to City targeting the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
125
Today at 07:20
Province's response to going back to lockdown level 2
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Concern as HPCSA's wants to "nationalise" medical aids' reserves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
125
Today at 08:21
Throwback to when Bruce Fordyce wore black armband as he won Comrades Marathon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - "King of Comrades"
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - "King of Comrades"
125
Today at 09:20
Trans sexworkers among homeless under threat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gulam Pietersen
Guests
Gulam Pietersen
125
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Another sex trafficking ring bust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Guests
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
125
Today at 10:30
Round Table: How Covid-comms was left to NGOs and Volunteers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Koketso Sachane
Dr Leanne Brady - Creator at Cape Town Together (Facebook group)
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Koketso Sachane
Dr Leanne Brady - Creator at Cape Town Together (Facebook group)
125
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Nicolette Kinnear
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Philharmonic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
125
Today at 13:40
Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Cooke
Guests
Michael Cooke
125
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Parental rights
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
125
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
125
Today at 16:55
Car Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Guests
Juliet McGuire
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up