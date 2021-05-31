Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Community papers are more important than ever
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Bishop - Head of Marketing at Spark Media
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: South Africa vs Offshore investing: Beware the binary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Response to City targeting the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 07:20
Province's response to going back to lockdown level 2
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Concern as HPCSA's wants to "nationalise" medical aids' reserves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 08:21
Throwback to when Bruce Fordyce wore black armband as he won Comrades Marathon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - "King of Comrades"
Today at 09:20
Trans sexworkers among homeless under threat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gulam Pietersen
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Another sex trafficking ring bust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Today at 10:30
Round Table: How Covid-comms was left to NGOs and Volunteers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Koketso Sachane
Dr Leanne Brady - Creator at Cape Town Together (Facebook group)
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Nicolette Kinnear
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Philharmonic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 13:40
Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Cooke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Parental rights
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 16:55
Car Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on an adjusted alert Level 2 with effect from Monday 31 M... 30 May 2021 7:31 PM
Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites The Western Cape is expected to open 68 more public sites and increase its daily vaccinations by more than double this coming week... 30 May 2021 6:04 PM
High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity... 30 May 2021 1:06 PM
View all Local
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
View all Business
Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black... 30 May 2021 12:47 PM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

Fitness with Liezel: Adidas Run For The Oceans

31 May 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on a runners event to beat! Tune in to hear more about the Adidas Run For The Oceans event geared towards protecting our oceans from the threat of marine plastic pollution, and how you too can do your part. Run for the podcast now!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Property: Occupational rent explained

31 May 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group

Never heard of Occupational Rent, or unsure of its purpose in your property sales contract? The Occupational Rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements. David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional Sales Manager for the Rawson Property Group, explains everything you need to know.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province

28 May 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khalid Sayed | Western Cape education spokesperson in the Provincial Legislature

 

 ANC Western Cape and Parents for Equal Education SA have filed an application in the Constitutional Court to hold the education department accountable for the number of unplaced learners. ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Khalid Sayed unpacks why the party embarked on this course of action to address the issue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention

28 May 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

 

Regional leaders met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday, to try to persuade him to allow an SADC force to tackle Islamic State-affiliated insurgents in the north of his country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: How to find the right running shoes for you

28 May 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Size is not the only factor that should determine your running shoe choices. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing exactly how to find the right running shoe for you, now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Services in Mogale City Restored but lessons have been learnt going forward

27 May 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Sputnik Ratau | Spokesperosn for the National Department of Water and Sanitation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes

27 May 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Prof Martin Schwellnus | Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria

 

The Athletes with Acute Respiratory Infection research study, based at the University of Pretoria and led by sports physician Martin Schwellnus, has been conducted in association with the International Olympic Committee Research Centre of South Africa. While still under way, the study's initial findings show that athletes who have had Covid-19 have "a significantly longer return-to-play" than those with other acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs). Should an athlete contract the virus now, it could prove a devastating blow in the final stretch of their preparations for a major competition such as the Olympics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Try It Out Thursday - Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones

27 May 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Looking for a pair of headphones to fit with your active lifestyle? This "Test it out Thursday", our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews her favourite pair of headphones and tells you the pros and cons of heading to your nearest store to get them. Tune in now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arms deal trial: Zuma to appear before Pietermaritzburg high court

26 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the                        Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo

 

Former president Jacob Zuma will plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. The matter is expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma's special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Rule changes to tax emigration and the increase of pre-legacy planning

26 May 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Hugo  Van Zyl | Vice-Chair at South African Institute of Tax Professional's Personal              Income Tax work group

 

Recent changes to the rules of emigrating from South Africa are a driving force behind the tax emigration of retirees and second-generation South Africans who have been living abroad for many years. Hugo Van Zyl, vice-chair of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses these changes and the increases of  “pre-legacy planning” where South Africans are donating their SA assets to their children living abroad.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

