President Ramaphosa announces move to lockdown level 2

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa







President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.