Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Taxi Motjie' Amina Shabodien, considered to be a Cape Town institution among taxi users. 2 June 2021 4:28 PM
View all Local
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers

Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers

1 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Chairman of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering                        Committee 

 

Private-sector vaccinations offered to workers, their families, and communities will play a key part of of this rollout.  Business for South Africa (B4SA) has said around 110 private and 210 public sites planned to be online this week and about 348,000 people have received their first shot. Some of South Africa’s largest employers are now looking to open an initial 89 workplace sites which are capable of vaccinating as many as 24,300 people a day.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Organisations call for child support grant to increase by R10

2 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For                  Child Law

 

The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law have called on Parliament to address South Africa’s crisis of child malnutrition and increase the child grant by R10 during October’s Medium Term Budget. Zita Hansungule is the Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R700 million allocated to township entrepreneurs

2 June 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tumi Sefolo | Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency                     (Sefa )

 

Almost R700 million has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy. The fund, managed by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural-based enterprises.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Cash back - Tax return season!

2 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Michael  Rossouw | Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments

 

Tax return season is almost upon us again: As of July 1, South Africans can complete their tax returns for the year to the end of February 2021 and, hopefully, claim some money back from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). 10X Investments' Michael Rossouw talks about why you should submit a return and what you likely could expect back. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Ride for Conservation in Support of Endangered Wildlife trust

2 June 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Cycling to make a difference, is not a new concept, but 'Ride for Conservation' is a fresh initiative with cyclists this year who are riding the inaugural trail event in support of the Endangered Wildlife Trust. Tune in to hear more from our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, about the event, where it's at, how YOU can also get involved in the initiative's efforts, and so much more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child Protection Week - Violence in childhood and infanticide

1 June 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Shanaaz Mathews | Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape                  Town

 

The Birth to Twenty Plus (Bt20+) study provides us with harrowing insights into violence in the lives of children over a course of more than 20 years. This study found that 99% of children in this birth cohort had experienced or witnessed some form of violence, and that nearly half of preschool-aged children were reported to have experienced physical punishment by parents or caregivers, and that physical punishment is often used as a method of discipline

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Babanango Game Reserve in Nothern Zululand

1 June 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Allison Foat | Travel Writer and Social Media Marketer

 

Babanango Game Reserve is the first project to be developed by African Habitat Conservancy (AHC), a conservation management company that focuses on game reserve conservation as well as the rehabilitation of endemic fauna and flora. It's mission is underpinned by the upliftment and beneficiation of local communities, using tourism as a tool for sustainable development. It’s three years since project has begun, Allison Foat speaks on her recent visit on site

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - Safety tips for runners training at night

1 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th

31 May 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa announces move to lockdown level 2

31 May 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

2 June 2021 8:22 PM

COVID origins mystery continues to spark speculation and tension

2 June 2021 8:14 PM

The cost of Pan-African Parliament on SA under the spotlight

2 June 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA