Businesses in South Africa offering Covid-19 vaccines to workers

Guest: Martin Kingston | Chairman of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee
Private-sector vaccinations offered to workers, their families, and communities will play a key part of of this rollout. Business for South Africa (B4SA) has said around 110 private and 210 public sites planned to be online this week and about 348,000 people have received their first shot. Some of South Africa’s largest employers are now looking to open an initial 89 workplace sites which are capable of vaccinating as many as 24,300 people a day.
Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law have called on Parliament to address South Africa’s crisis of child malnutrition and increase the child grant by R10 during October’s Medium Term Budget. Zita Hansungule is the Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Guest: Tumi Sefolo | Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa )
Almost R700 million has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy. The fund, managed by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural-based enterprises.
Guest: Michael Rossouw | Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments
Tax return season is almost upon us again: As of July 1, South Africans can complete their tax returns for the year to the end of February 2021 and, hopefully, claim some money back from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). 10X Investments' Michael Rossouw talks about why you should submit a return and what you likely could expect back.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Cycling to make a difference, is not a new concept, but 'Ride for Conservation' is a fresh initiative with cyclists this year who are riding the inaugural trail event in support of the Endangered Wildlife Trust. Tune in to hear more from our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, about the event, where it's at, how YOU can also get involved in the initiative's efforts, and so much more.
Guest: Professor Shanaaz Mathews | Director at Children's Institute, University of Cape Town
The Birth to Twenty Plus (Bt20+) study provides us with harrowing insights into violence in the lives of children over a course of more than 20 years. This study found that 99% of children in this birth cohort had experienced or witnessed some form of violence, and that nearly half of preschool-aged children were reported to have experienced physical punishment by parents or caregivers, and that physical punishment is often used as a method of discipline
Guest: Allison Foat | Travel Writer and Social Media Marketer
Babanango Game Reserve is the first project to be developed by African Habitat Conservancy (AHC), a conservation management company that focuses on game reserve conservation as well as the rehabilitation of endemic fauna and flora. It's mission is underpinned by the upliftment and beneficiation of local communities, using tourism as a tool for sustainable development. It’s three years since project has begun, Allison Foat speaks on her recent visit on site
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that primary school pupils will return to daily classes on July 26th. Naptosa welcomes the decision made but will consult the department to put teachers second in line for covid-19 vaccines.
Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the country will immediately move to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. During his address he announced that a curfew will be imposed from 11pm to 4am. Restaurants and bars will close at 10pm. Gatherings will be limited to 100 indoors and 250 people outdoors. It may come as a relieve to the restaurant sector that there is no ban on alcohol but will curfew still have some impact? Wendy Alberts is CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.