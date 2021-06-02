Fitness with Liezel: Ride for Conservation in Support of Endangered Wildlife trust

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Keeno Lee Hector
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keeno Lee Hector
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Keanu Harker
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keanu Harker - Singer and Musician
How South African quadruple amputee lives life with resilience and positivity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Durbanite Shaninlea Visser who lost all her limbs after contracting septicemia from a mongoose bite. 5 June 2021 7:57 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend. 5 June 2021 6:28 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 4 June 2021 3:40 PM
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues' Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli. 5 June 2021 7:08 AM
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills 4 June 2021 3:14 PM
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility. 4 June 2021 3:10 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there's a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
[LISTEN] Dr Charl's Q&A: Wait two weeks between Covid symptoms and vaccine Sara-Jayne Kings chats to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg and he answers general medical questions from callers. 5 June 2021 7:16 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 4 June 2021 5:39 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
Fitness with Liezel: Ride for Conservation in Support of Endangered Wildlife trust

Fitness with Liezel: Ride for Conservation in Support of Endangered Wildlife trust

2 June 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Cycling to make a difference, is not a new concept, but 'Ride for Conservation' is a fresh initiative with cyclists this year who are riding the inaugural trail event in support of the Endangered Wildlife Trust. Tune in to hear more from our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, about the event, where it's at, how YOU can also get involved in the initiative's efforts, and so much more.


Protecting youth – Lawyers Association urging society to stand up to bullying

4 June 2021 6:01 AM

Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary                 General

 

The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.

NPA asks Interpol to arrest and extradite them back to SA for trial

4 June 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa

 

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.

Fitness with Liezel: SA’s most beautiful virtual challenge

4 June 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

 

If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.

Hear more about this women's virtual challenge now!

Protecting youth - how to effectively tackle youth unemployment

3 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lauren Graham | Director  at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University              Of Johannesburg 

 

Are record high unemployment statistics in South Africa forcing children to become breadwinners? Stats SA released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021, which indicates a marginal increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, to an all-time high of 32.6%. Even more dismal is that youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7% Dr Lauren Graham, director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa talks about effect ways to tackle youth unemployment.

SAA to take to the skies as soon as August

3 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

 

South African Airways (SAA) could take to the skies as soon as August, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament. Gordhan and department officials updated Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the status of the national carrier earlier on Wednesday.

Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming

3 June 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Gavin  Grgurin  | Chairman  at South African National Rabbit Council

 

Requiring plenty of dedication and hard work, rabbit farming has the potential to generate good primary and additional income streams. There is, however, no blanket recipe for success, as production protocols differ according to the breed of rabbit chosen, the type of housing used, the production aim, and the climatic conditions. Gavin Grgurin, chairman of the South African National Rabbit Council talks about farming, nutrition from rabbit meat and why it is not sold in South Africa.

Fitness with Liezel: World Bicycle Day

3 June 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Cycling is an activity enjoyed and respected by many - as exercise, transportation, sport and recreation. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, chatting more about World Bicycle Day, the origin story of the contraption, and the perks of adding cycling more regularly into your life.

Organisations call for child support grant to increase by R10

2 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For                  Child Law

 

The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law have called on Parliament to address South Africa’s crisis of child malnutrition and increase the child grant by R10 during October’s Medium Term Budget. Zita Hansungule is the Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law

R700 million allocated to township entrepreneurs

2 June 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tumi Sefolo | Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency                     (Sefa )

 

Almost R700 million has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy. The fund, managed by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural-based enterprises.

Finance: Cash back - Tax return season!

2 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Michael  Rossouw | Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments

 

Tax return season is almost upon us again: As of July 1, South Africans can complete their tax returns for the year to the end of February 2021 and, hopefully, claim some money back from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). 10X Investments' Michael Rossouw talks about why you should submit a return and what you likely could expect back. 

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

Local Politics

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

