Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming

Guest: Gavin Grgurin | Chairman at South African National Rabbit Council
Requiring plenty of dedication and hard work, rabbit farming has the potential to generate good primary and additional income streams. There is, however, no blanket recipe for success, as production protocols differ according to the breed of rabbit chosen, the type of housing used, the production aim, and the climatic conditions. Gavin Grgurin, chairman of the South African National Rabbit Council talks about farming, nutrition from rabbit meat and why it is not sold in South Africa.
Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary General
The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.
Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa
The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.
Guest: Lauren Graham | Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Are record high unemployment statistics in South Africa forcing children to become breadwinners? Stats SA released its latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021, which indicates a marginal increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, to an all-time high of 32.6%. Even more dismal is that youth unemployment under the expanded definition is a staggering 74.7% Dr Lauren Graham, director at the Centre for Social Development in Africa talks about effect ways to tackle youth unemployment.
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
South African Airways (SAA) could take to the skies as soon as August, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament. Gordhan and department officials updated Parliament’s public enterprises committee on the status of the national carrier earlier on Wednesday.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Cycling is an activity enjoyed and respected by many - as exercise, transportation, sport and recreation. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, chatting more about World Bicycle Day, the origin story of the contraption, and the perks of adding cycling more regularly into your life.
Guest: Zita Hansungule | Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law have called on Parliament to address South Africa’s crisis of child malnutrition and increase the child grant by R10 during October’s Medium Term Budget. Zita Hansungule is the Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Guest: Tumi Sefolo | Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa )
Almost R700 million has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP) which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy. The fund, managed by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural-based enterprises.
Guest: Michael Rossouw | Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments
Tax return season is almost upon us again: As of July 1, South Africans can complete their tax returns for the year to the end of February 2021 and, hopefully, claim some money back from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). 10X Investments' Michael Rossouw talks about why you should submit a return and what you likely could expect back.