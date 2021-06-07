Fitness with Liezel: Move your body for five minutes every hour to counteract lockdown inactivity

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you weren't aware of it: lockdown restrictions actually significantly reduced the light activity which is associated with socializing and work. Reclaiming this lost activity is actually straightforward, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing how. Tune in!
Guest: Kgosi Maputha Mokoena | President at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws.
Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA
President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.
Guest: Doubell | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management
Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years. Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with 2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020. Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind.
Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism
SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!
Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
A National Consumer Tribunal ruling against a Caledon Motor dealer – who sold a poorly repaired, probably dangerous to drive, second hand car to an unsuspecting buyer – is an important point in the sale of defective vehicles. South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) has campaigned for over two years to see that cars that have been severely damaged and subsequently written off by insurers never find themselves back onto a sales floor.
Guest: Professor Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The US medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted it announcement of whether SA can release its J&J vaccine doses from the Aspen's plant in Gqerberha. Postponed from Friday the announcement is expected to be made this week. Prof Mosa Moshabela explains why there's been a delay.
Guest: Gus Van Der Spek | Founder at Manor Life
The two most popular homeownership options, for those preparing towards retirement, are life rights and sectional titles properties. Gus van der Spek, founder of life rights management company Manor Life, looks at the pros and cons of each.