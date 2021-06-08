Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Offender rehabilitation starts with education
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent... 8 June 2021 8:59 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted b... 8 June 2021 8:14 AM
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlop... 7 June 2021 6:04 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
[WATCH] Massive sinkhole swallows car in Jerusalem hospital carpark Reuters shared a video of the Shaare Zadek Medical Centre parking lot collapsing. 8 June 2021 10:13 AM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa's economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

8 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!


Targeted interventions to combat staggering youth unemployment rate

8 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years.  Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with  2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020.  Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind. 

 

Travel&Tourism: SA Tourism + TBCSA launches PR campaign to fix SA's image overseas

8 June 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism 

SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector. 

Good news for second-hand car buyers

7 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers'                              Association (SAMBRA)

A National Consumer Tribunal ruling against a Caledon Motor dealer – who sold a poorly repaired, probably dangerous to drive, second hand car to an unsuspecting buyer – is an important point in the sale of defective vehicles. South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) has campaigned for over two years to see that cars that have been severely damaged and subsequently written off by insurers never find themselves back onto a sales floor.

Why US medicines regulator postponed announcement over vaccine release from Gqerberha plant

7 June 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Professor Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and                       Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

 

The US medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted it announcement of whether SA can release its J&J vaccine doses from the Aspen's plant in Gqerberha. Postponed from Friday the announcement is expected to be made this week. Prof Mosa Moshabela explains why there's been a delay.

Property: Life rights vs sectional title living

7 June 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Gus Van Der Spek  | Founder at Manor Life

The two most popular homeownership options, for those preparing towards retirement, are life rights and sectional titles properties. Gus van der Spek, founder of life rights management company Manor Life, looks at the pros and cons of each.

 

Fitness with Liezel: Move your body for five minutes every hour to counteract lockdown inactivity

7 June 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you weren't aware of it: lockdown restrictions actually significantly reduced the light activity which is associated with socializing and work. Reclaiming this lost activity is actually straightforward, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing how. Tune in!

Protecting youth – Lawyers Association urging society to stand up to bullying

4 June 2021 6:01 AM

Guest: Ncumisa Nongogo | South African Women Lawyers Association Deputy Secretary                 General

 

The South African Women Lawyers Association is calling for action against bullying, especially in schools. Bullying it says is a criminal offence that takes place in various forms such as harassment, name-calling, threats of any kind and physical assault. By its nature, bullying is an infringement on a person’s right to dignity, freedom and security, privacy and equality.

NPA asks Interpol to arrest and extradite them back to SA for trial

4 June 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Eshed Cohen | Advocate of the High Court of South Africa

 

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has applied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It’s also seeking the arrest of other suspects outside the country involved in the feasibility study of the Vrede dairy farm, in the Free State. Millions of rands were diverted from the farm project, which was intended to uplift poor people in the province.

Fitness with Liezel: SA’s most beautiful virtual challenge

4 June 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

 

If you want to make a difference with fitness, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing a virtual road race challenging female recreational runners and pro athletes, to road race, in order to impact underprivileged girls lives positively.

Hear more about this women's virtual challenge now!

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

Local

Local

Ramaphosa must deal with Mkhize's Digital Vibes scandal, ANC NWC meeting hears

8 June 2021 10:20 AM

8 June 2021 10:20 AM

Saftu criticises slow pace of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

8 June 2021 9:30 AM

8 June 2021 9:30 AM

TB Joshua church building collapse: Wife of victim expects R10m in civil claim

8 June 2021 9:22 AM

8 June 2021 9:22 AM

