President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

Guest: Doubell | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management



Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

