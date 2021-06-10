President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process... 10 June 2021 5:29 PM
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences. 10 June 2021 4:44 PM
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water... 10 June 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Business
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

10 June 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe | Economist  at Stanlib

The 47th G7 summit is scheduled for 11–13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom while it holds the presidency of the G7. President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit this week in hopes of convincing global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings.  As well as canvassing support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

10 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Henry Cock

South African businessman, Henry Cock is aiming to highlighting the lack of awareness about mental health among men. He is embarking on a journey of 133 half marathons to break the Guinness World Record for the most half marathons run consecutively. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT THURSDAY - Sports Performance facemask

10 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Facemasks are still a necessity, and there are whole new models designed for your lifestyle needs and breathability requirements. This week Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, tests out the Airpop sports performance facemask. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

9 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

9 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Protecting your income

9 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Doubell  | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management

Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

9 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Targeted interventions to combat staggering youth unemployment rate

8 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

South Africa is battling not only an unprecedented pandemic, but also its deepest economic recession in 100 years.  Unemployment remains stubbornly high and has pushed past 40%, with  2.2 million people having lost their jobs in 2020.  Millions more are at risk of losing their wages, pensions and jobs. Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks discusses targeted interventions to ensure long people are not left behind. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: SA Tourism + TBCSA launches PR campaign to fix SA's image overseas

8 June 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Sthembiso Dlamini | Acting CEO at SA Tourism 

SA Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA are launching a global public relations campaign to reposition the country as a Covid-19 safe destination. The tourism advocacy programme is part of the official recovery plan for the sector. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tuesday Tip - Tips to Make the Most of Your Fitness Tracker

8 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

People don't realize just how useful their Fitness tracker can be, and that's why our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is discussing all the ways you can have a constant and positive reminder of your ongoing health journey, with your fitness tracker. Tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa slams damage of public infrastructure as ‘sabotage’

10 June 2021 4:59 PM

Ramaphosa going easy on Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga - Malema

10 June 2021 4:23 PM

The award-winning Maneo Mohale on why queer poetry is the new black

10 June 2021 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA