Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Today at 13:35
TV Club - Is IPTV legal? & Goodbye TV licence — The best big monitors to replace your TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Benefits of eating healthy during a pregnancy journey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
WESTERN CAPE OFFICIALLY IN THIRD WAVE - how full is hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Stormers v Lions Rainbow Cup clash cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:20
Extraditing the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Anton Katz
Today at 17:45
MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Louw - at Pop/ rock singer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase. 11 June 2021 9:09 AM
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School alle... 11 June 2021 7:38 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 11 June 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Politics
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

11 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach

A recent study published in Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism has found that eating fruit is linked with a 36% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes after five years. The results are also show that higher total fruit intake saw better glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. However not all fruits are equal, people who ate apples, bananas, oranges and other citrus cuties were also less likely to have diabetes. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

French Open 2021

11 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson | Tennis analyst and promoter 

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will be back to compete for yet another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Should he return to the winner's circle, it will be his 14th championship at this competition. Women's champion Iga Świątek will also be returning to try and repeat her championship performance from last year, and she'll get to potentially do it against the 2019 champion, Ashleigh Barty, who did not travel to this competition in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement

11 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Nhlanhla Ngidi | Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)



Although national government had opened the door for municipalities to procure electricity from independent power producers (IPPs), a lot of "regulatory ironing out" still needs to happen before power purchase agreements (PPAs) can be signed. The president's announcement of amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act which amongst other things will allow IPPs to to generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity should fasten that process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

10 June 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe | Economist  at Stanlib

The 47th G7 summit is scheduled for 11–13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom while it holds the presidency of the G7. President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit this week in hopes of convincing global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings.  As well as canvassing support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

10 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Henry Cock

South African businessman, Henry Cock is aiming to highlighting the lack of awareness about mental health among men. He is embarking on a journey of 133 half marathons to break the Guinness World Record for the most half marathons run consecutively. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT THURSDAY - Sports Performance facemask

10 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Facemasks are still a necessity, and there are whole new models designed for your lifestyle needs and breathability requirements. This week Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, tests out the Airpop sports performance facemask. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

9 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

9 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Protecting your income

9 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Doubell  | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management

Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

9 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

Local

EWN Highlights

Relaxing of licencing requirements for IPP generators a win for SA - SAIPPA

11 June 2021 1:15 PM

Security beefed up at Durban's govt pension fund building after hostage scare

11 June 2021 12:55 PM

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray: UN

11 June 2021 12:08 PM

