Property: Spotting a property investment opportunity

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 05:46
PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Baden Gillion - Sports Journalist at Sport24
Today at 06:10
How planning delays are having a knock-on effect for building contractors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan . - Building project manager
Today at 06:25
What's causing the backlog of building plan approvals?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Terblanche - Manager: Land Development, at the CoCT's Development Management Dept.
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Impambano! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAMA sounds alarm on slow vaccine rollout in third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 07:20
Kids and Covid in the third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Ditau Interiors founder Nthabi Taukobong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nthabi Taukobong
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Saying farewell to Raptor Room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amy Lilley - Owner of Raptor Room
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:10
Social Relief of Distress fund
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
Today at 10:30
JHB-CT migration. relocation company and edgar pieterse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid information in other languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Latest Local
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Western Cape will soon halt elective surgeries, use more field hospitals - Winde CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape government's response to the third wave of Covid-19. 17 June 2021 7:54 PM
Health Dept corrects false media report on vaccinating chronic patients under 60 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham gets clarity from the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp following false media repo... 17 June 2021 5:36 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Property: Spotting a property investment opportunity

Property: Spotting a property investment opportunity

14 June 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

Knowing where and when to purchase property is of vital importance when it comes to maximizing returns on real estate investments. These factors can make a significant difference in the kinds of returns one can expect to generate. Rowan Alexander, director at Alexander Swart Property, details some tips on how to spot a property market investment opportunity early


Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 notready to reopen full-time

17 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.

Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

17 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine

Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu

17 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Emille  Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine

Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - A waterless alternative to add to your gym bag

17 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!

National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

16 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development Agency

Move to lockdown level 3 without an outright alcohol ban

16 June 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Kathryn  Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University

President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.

Finance: Entrepreneurship in the midst of unemployment

16 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person?  For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ride for Conservation for the Endangered Wildlife Trust

16 June 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our fitness guru Liezel can der Westhuizen travels to Pafuri in the Kruger National Park to cycle in the ride  for conservation cycle tour in aid of Endangered Wildlife Trust 

Student hunger at South African universities

15 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at University of Pretoria



The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande unveiled the result of the social impact study on covid-19 amounts the post school education and training sector. Some of the finding included that a total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during the hard lockdown last year. A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days. Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.

What can be done about our jobless youth?

15 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

Government will launch a range of additional measures on Youth Day to address youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday. Two weeks ago, Statistics SA released the national unemployment figures. It makes for grim reading, with the official unemployment rate growing to a record high of 32.6%. Of which youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.

Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

Local Politics

Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga

Local

Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh

Local

EWN Highlights

Facebook AI software able to dig up origins of deepfake images

17 June 2021 7:48 PM

Three-quarters of Gauteng education's R53.4bn budget to go to salary payments

17 June 2021 6:49 PM

Court rules Umsunduzi Municipality violated the Constitution over landfill site

17 June 2021 6:33 PM

