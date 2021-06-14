Liquor Traders urges government to collaborate on Covid-19 safety

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer



A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.

