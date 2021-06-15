What can be done about our jobless youth?

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Government will launch a range of additional measures on Youth Day to address youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday. Two weeks ago, Statistics SA released the national unemployment figures. It makes for grim reading, with the official unemployment rate growing to a record high of 32.6%. Of which youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.
Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development Agency
Guest: Kathryn Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University
President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author
In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person? For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our fitness guru Liezel can der Westhuizen travels to Pafuri in the Kruger National Park to cycle in the ride for conservation cycle tour in aid of Endangered Wildlife Trust
Guest: Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at University of Pretoria
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande unveiled the result of the social impact study on covid-19 amounts the post school education and training sector. Some of the finding included that a total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during the hard lockdown last year. A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days. Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.
Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Over 1000 learners are said to have tested positive at public schools in Gauteng last week. The provincial education department says while they are experiencing a massive increase in the number of learners testing positive for COVID-19, they will await the provincial health department to advise on when they should close schools
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders
The National Liquor Traders is urging government to work with business and civil society to improve COVID-19 compliance rather than trying to impose top-down restrictions. If a fresh alcohol ban were to be imposed, it would be the fourth the industry has faced since South Africa's lockdown began in 2020 -- from which alcohol producers and retailers are still taking financial strain
Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
Knowing where and when to purchase property is of vital importance when it comes to maximizing returns on real estate investments. These factors can make a significant difference in the kinds of returns one can expect to generate. Rowan Alexander, director at Alexander Swart Property, details some tips on how to spot a property market investment opportunity early
Guest: Bruce Davidson | Tennis analyst and promoter
Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will be back to compete for yet another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Should he return to the winner's circle, it will be his 14th championship at this competition. Women's champion Iga Świątek will also be returning to try and repeat her championship performance from last year, and she'll get to potentially do it against the 2019 champion, Ashleigh Barty, who did not travel to this competition in 2020.