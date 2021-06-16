National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:10
#Tembisa10 fake news debacle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:20
Learners need help in making the right subject choices - this is where Ohllofus steps in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Mchunu - Founder at Ohllofus (NPC)
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Stereotypes about young jobless South Africans are wrong: what they're really up to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Today at 10:15
Youth day pop-up theatre at Jan van Riebeeck High School
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 10:30
30 under 30
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang phadi
cleo johnson
sarah boshoff
Today at 11:05
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 15:20
Reach for a Dream - 2 interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
Today at 15:40
Memories of 16 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 16:05
Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Today at 16:20
World Refill Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawn Adams
Today at 17:20
US Golf Open preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart McLean
Latest Local
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening. 15 June 2021 8:41 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
View all Politics
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

16 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development Agency


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Move to lockdown level 3 without an outright alcohol ban

16 June 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Kathryn  Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University

President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Entrepreneurship in the midst of unemployment

16 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person?  For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ride for Conservation for the Endangered Wildlife Trust

16 June 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our fitness guru Liezel can der Westhuizen travels to Pafuri in the Kruger National Park to cycle in the ride  for conservation cycle tour in aid of Endangered Wildlife Trust 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Student hunger at South African universities

15 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at University of Pretoria



The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande unveiled the result of the social impact study on covid-19 amounts the post school education and training sector. Some of the finding included that a total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during the hard lockdown last year. A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days. Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What can be done about our jobless youth?

15 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

Government will launch a range of additional measures on Youth Day to address youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday. Two weeks ago, Statistics SA released the national unemployment figures. It makes for grim reading, with the official unemployment rate growing to a record high of 32.6%. Of which youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng public schools report more than 1000 COVID-19 cases

14 June 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

Over 1000 learners are said to have tested positive at public schools in Gauteng last week. The provincial education department says while they are experiencing a massive increase in the number of learners testing positive for COVID-19, they will await the provincial health department to advise on when they should close schools

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liquor Traders urges government to collaborate on Covid-19 safety

14 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

The National Liquor Traders is  urging government to work with business and civil society to improve COVID-19 compliance rather than trying to impose top-down restrictions. If a fresh alcohol ban were to be imposed,  it would be the fourth the industry has faced since South Africa's lockdown began in 2020 -- from which alcohol producers and retailers are still taking financial strain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Spotting a property investment opportunity

14 June 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

Knowing where and when to purchase property is of vital importance when it comes to maximizing returns on real estate investments. These factors can make a significant difference in the kinds of returns one can expect to generate. Rowan Alexander, director at Alexander Swart Property, details some tips on how to spot a property market investment opportunity early

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

French Open 2021

11 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson | Tennis analyst and promoter 

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will be back to compete for yet another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Should he return to the winner's circle, it will be his 14th championship at this competition. Women's champion Iga Świątek will also be returning to try and repeat her championship performance from last year, and she'll get to potentially do it against the 2019 champion, Ashleigh Barty, who did not travel to this competition in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Business Local Politics

Huh?! Journo Piet Rampedi says story about 10 babies has turned into full probe

Local

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SA's COVID-19 epicentre: Country moved to level 3

16 June 2021 8:51 AM

Ramaphosa: Vaccine contributed to infection reduction in healthcare sector

16 June 2021 7:55 AM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa announces SA's move to level 3 lockdown

15 June 2021 9:00 PM

