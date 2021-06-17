Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine
Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.
Guest: Dr Emille Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine
Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!
Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kathryn Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University
President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author
In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person? For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our fitness guru Liezel can der Westhuizen travels to Pafuri in the Kruger National Park to cycle in the ride for conservation cycle tour in aid of Endangered Wildlife Trust
Guest: Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at University of Pretoria
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande unveiled the result of the social impact study on covid-19 amounts the post school education and training sector. Some of the finding included that a total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during the hard lockdown last year. A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days. Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.
Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Government will launch a range of additional measures on Youth Day to address youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday. Two weeks ago, Statistics SA released the national unemployment figures. It makes for grim reading, with the official unemployment rate growing to a record high of 32.6%. Of which youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.