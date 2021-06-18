Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga

Streaming issues? Report here
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga

18 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

SA's International Day of Yoga brings free online yoga classes to a nation in need of an upgrade of their physical and mental well-being! Yoga is more than just physical activity; and this International Day of Yoga, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses India’s ancient tradition, and the benefits of trying out this spiritual discipline that brings mind and body into harmony. Liezel also shares more about how you can take part in the Yoga marathon being held today to raise funds for Earth Child project. Tune in!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs

18 June 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Baden  Gillion  | Sports Journalist at Sport24



The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the postponement of the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs with immediate effect. That means the Chippa United and Richards Bay FC's match will not take place on Thursday

Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days

18 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu

With 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set aside for teachers, the government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 499 000 teachers within 10 days. They will receive their Covid-19 jabs irrespective of their age. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by Friday.

Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 notready to reopen full-time

17 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.

Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

17 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine

Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu

17 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Emille  Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine

Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - A waterless alternative to add to your gym bag

17 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!

National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

16 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development Agency

Move to lockdown level 3 without an outright alcohol ban

16 June 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Kathryn  Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University

President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.

Finance: Entrepreneurship in the midst of unemployment

16 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person?  For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds. 

