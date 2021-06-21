Property: What landlords should know about the rental market right now

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
Mustadafin sharing warmth on longest night of the year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem - Director at Mustadafin Foundation
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Hidden costs in homeloans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Evelyn Doubell - Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management
Today at 07:07
Gauteng healthcare creaking under bulk of SA's Covid infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mary Kawonga - chair of the Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Today at 07:20
Teacher union calls for temporary school closures in Cape to "break" rising infection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre De Bruyn - Western Cape chair of the Educator's Union of SA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:20
Teacher vaccinations start Wednesday
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
A naked hike against male body dismorphia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fanafikile Lephakha
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: JP Smith
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview - SPEAK TO CECILE ABOUT THIS (this time the whole week)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all Local
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
View all Business
Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can. 19 June 2021 11:20 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property: What landlords should know about the rental market right now

Property: What landlords should know about the rental market right now

21 June 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Johette Smuts |  Head of Data Analytics at PayProp

 

PayProp's annual State of the Rental Industry survey reveals that over 50 percent of participants consider finding good tenants in the current market as their biggest challenge. Their head of data analytics, Johette Smuts, shares some of the credit metrics the company uses to identify and analyse different tenant risk levels which helps agents to be more informed when choosing prospective tenants.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Gauteng Covid-19 Update

21 June 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Thabo Masebe | Gauteng Provincial Government Acting Director General

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb as South Africa rides out the third wave of the pandemic. Gauteng in particular reeling under the grip of the third wave with a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations at both private and public health facilities in and around Joburg.

Fitness with Liezel: 5 colour fitness

21 June 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Motivation MONDAY, Liezel - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about the hit fitness show on its upcoming 5th season on Supersport Variety 4 (Channel 209), which lets YOU train with some of South Africa's finest fitness pro's from the comfort of home.Tune in now, to hear more about '5 Colour Fitness' - a fun fitness show featuring our very own Liezel too! 

PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs

18 June 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Baden  Gillion  | Sports Journalist at Sport24



The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the postponement of the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs with immediate effect. That means the Chippa United and Richards Bay FC's match will not take place on Thursday

Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days

18 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu

With 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set aside for teachers, the government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 499 000 teachers within 10 days. They will receive their Covid-19 jabs irrespective of their age. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by Friday.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga

18 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

SA's International Day of Yoga brings free online yoga classes to a nation in need of an upgrade of their physical and mental well-being! Yoga is more than just physical activity; and this International Day of Yoga, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses India’s ancient tradition, and the benefits of trying out this spiritual discipline that brings mind and body into harmony. Liezel also shares more about how you can take part in the Yoga marathon being held today to raise funds for Earth Child project. Tune in!

Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 notready to reopen full-time

17 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.

Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

17 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine

Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu

17 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Emille  Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine

Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - A waterless alternative to add to your gym bag

17 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!

Trending

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

Local Politics

[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Experts find KZN ‘diamonds’ are quartz crystals

20 June 2021 7:18 PM

WC govt confident it's ready to tackle latest COVID surge

20 June 2021 4:06 PM

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

20 June 2021 3:23 PM

