Gauteng Covid-19 Update

Today at 06:10
The significance of Juneteenth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emily Shaffer - Public Affairs Officer at US Consulate Cape Town
Today at 06:25
Mustadafin sharing warmth on longest night of the year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem - Director at Mustadafin Foundation
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Hidden costs in homeloans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Evelyn Doubell - Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management
Today at 07:07
Gauteng healthcare creaking under bulk of SA's Covid infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mary Kawonga - chair of the Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Today at 07:20
Teacher union calls for temporary school closures in Cape to "break" rising infection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre De Bruyn - Western Cape chair of the Educator's Union of SA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:20
Teacher vaccinations start Wednesday
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
A naked hike against male body dismorphia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fanafikile Lephakha
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: JP Smith
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:27
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
