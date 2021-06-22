Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kgothatso Montjane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kgothatso Montjane
Today at 14:50
Music with Amor Amor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chiano Sky
Today at 16:20
Magashule to challenge suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Fisher; Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde on his latest digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Malema loses defamation appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:35
DSTV flex
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sbu Mpungose
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27 CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Section27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela about the struggles migrants face accessing healthcare i... 24 June 2021 11:06 AM
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 10:43 AM
Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way. 24 June 2021 10:31 AM
View all Local
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel. 24 June 2021 9:00 AM
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
View all Politics
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story

Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story

22 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Sabine Lehman  | Founder and CEO  at Curiositas


In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Sabina Lehman suggests that as the wheels of tourism industry start turning again, South Africa should leverage the free assets that are in short supply in many of its source markets – it is the very things we have in abundance, like peace and quiet, dark skies, dirt roads and clean air.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional leaders agree to deploy forces to Mozambique

24 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher  at Institute For Security Studies

Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Migrants' struggle to access healthcare

24 June 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Sibusisiwe  Ndlela  | Attorney  at Section27

While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Try it out Thursday - B4 Play Ball review

24 June 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy

23 June 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board  at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)



Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.  




 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccination of educators and support staff kicking off across the country

23 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

More than half a million teachers and school staff are next in line to get vaccinated. 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Friday with more doses expected soon. The process is expected to begin today across the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax tips for small businesses

23 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Candice  Mullins  | Managing director  at The Tax House

Small businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It is of vital importance that they get tax filing right to avoid any penalties or nasty surprises. This means understanding how to stay compliant and also what special taxes may apply to them. Candice Mullins, managing director at the Tax House shares tax tips for smme's ahead of this year's tax season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Dance for Health

23 June 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is talking about a fitness workout that you probably already do at home, without even thinking! Tune in to hear more about the perks of dancing your way to better health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cost of lost schooling: Education outcomes moving backwards

22 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Vijay Reddy | Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council

South Africa started the post-apartheid democratic era in 1994 with very low and unequal achievement scores and slowly improved educational outcomes to the low values in 2019. The sad and uncomfortable truth is that the country will likely have ended 2020 with lower achievement scores than in 2019. The achievement gains made since 1994 will revert closer to the achievement levels in 2015 – a loss of five years of learning. The effect of the pandemic will widen existing educational inequalities that were created by apartheid policies and contemporary shortcomings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Demand for Hospital bed in Gauteng is dire

22 June 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association

There are increasing concerns over whether there are enough hospital beds in Gauteng. The province's health department is insisting the situation in the province is under control. South African Medical Association (Sama) however suggests that the demand for beds in Gauteng hospitals had hit crisis levels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

Politics Local

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

Local Business

'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

Local

EWN Highlights

April's Table Mountain fire did not start naturally, investigation finds

24 June 2021 11:01 AM

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital probing oxygen supply tampering incident

24 June 2021 10:38 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit mass shooting scene in Gugulethu

24 June 2021 10:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA