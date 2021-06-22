Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg







Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.









