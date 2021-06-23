Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leila Patel - Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:10
Music tutor shares his experience with the teacher vaccine programme as a contract worker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Benjamin - Music tutor
Today at 06:25
Can biltong actually get a geographical trademark?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Partner and Head of IP Commercialisation at Adams &Adams
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Teacher union delivers verdict on day one of rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SADC to deploy troops to Mozambique's embattled north
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dino Mahtani - Deputy Director for Africa Program of the International Crisis Group
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Stewart
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:49
Where's GEMS in vaccine roll-out - govt to respond and public service union
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Astrid Al-Anani - Manager Labour Relations: Collective Bargaining at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Today at 10:10
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
