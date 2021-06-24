Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Try it out Thursday - B4 Play Ball review

Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)







Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.











arrow_forward