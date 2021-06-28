What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
Today at 06:25
licence renewal rush expected
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Can our economy handle a third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Cov
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The gradual but eventual return to District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Sumaya Mukadam
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How SA's major cities compares in reducing harm with drug users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 10:30
Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dan Price
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Price - CEO at Gravity Payments
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals. 27 June 2021 8:32 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

28 June 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Property: Converting office buildings to residential space

28 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: hris  Renecle  | Managing Director  at Renprop

With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

25 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Adrian  Rotunno  | Sports and exercise medicine physician  at Cape Sports Medicine

The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional leaders agree to deploy forces to Mozambique

24 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher  at Institute For Security Studies

Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Migrants' struggle to access healthcare

24 June 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Sibusisiwe  Ndlela  | Attorney  at Section27

While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Try it out Thursday - B4 Play Ball review

24 June 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy

23 June 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board  at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)



Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.  




 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccination of educators and support staff kicking off across the country

23 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

More than half a million teachers and school staff are next in line to get vaccinated. 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Friday with more doses expected soon. The process is expected to begin today across the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax tips for small businesses

23 June 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Candice  Mullins  | Managing director  at The Tax House

Small businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It is of vital importance that they get tax filing right to avoid any penalties or nasty surprises. This means understanding how to stay compliant and also what special taxes may apply to them. Candice Mullins, managing director at the Tax House shares tax tips for smme's ahead of this year's tax season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Pentagon says US air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militia groups

28 June 2021 5:36 AM

Sudan's transition faces hurdle of merging paramilitary into army

28 June 2021 5:30 AM

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's adjusted alert level 4 announcement

27 June 2021 9:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA