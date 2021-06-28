What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.
Guest: hris Renecle | Managing Director at Renprop
With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.
Guest: Dr Adrian Rotunno | Sports and exercise medicine physician at Cape Sports Medicine
The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.
Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.
Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region
Guest: Sibusisiwe Ndlela | Attorney at Section27
While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.
Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
More than half a million teachers and school staff are next in line to get vaccinated. 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Friday with more doses expected soon. The process is expected to begin today across the country.
Guest: Candice Mullins | Managing director at The Tax House
Small businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It is of vital importance that they get tax filing right to avoid any penalties or nasty surprises. This means understanding how to stay compliant and also what special taxes may apply to them. Candice Mullins, managing director at the Tax House shares tax tips for smme's ahead of this year's tax season.