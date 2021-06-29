Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Today at 06:25
Burnout: what employers need to look out for among employees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sharon Munyaka - Industrial psychologist and executive at Siopsa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 07:07
DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:20
private sector ready and able to help public sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many 'Bothas' in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of th... 28 June 2021 6:25 PM
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

29 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ryan  Enslin  | Freelance travel writer and content creator as My Lime Boots

Zululand is home to a diverse range of culture, wildlife, scenery and history. There are dramatic coastlines and unspoilt beaches, further inland the scenery changes to rolling hills and dense forests. Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots, Ryan Enslin, went exploring in Dlizna Forest, Magorve Swamps, Rafia Pal Monument and Thanda Safari will exposing the interior of the Zulu Kingdom.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

28 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Lawrence Konyana | Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

The funeral industry in Gauteng is already starting to feel the brunt of South Africa's third wave of infections. As Covid-19 deaths surge in the third-wave gripped the province, undertakers are burying multiple family members and are already starting to run out of cold storage and coffins. Some undertakers are concerned coffin shortages and bodies piling up at mortuaries.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

28 June 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Converting office buildings to residential space

28 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: hris  Renecle  | Managing Director  at Renprop

With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

25 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Adrian  Rotunno  | Sports and exercise medicine physician  at Cape Sports Medicine

The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional leaders agree to deploy forces to Mozambique

24 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher  at Institute For Security Studies

Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Migrants' struggle to access healthcare

24 June 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Sibusisiwe  Ndlela  | Attorney  at Section27

While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Try it out Thursday - B4 Play Ball review

24 June 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

Business

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

Business

'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep

Local Business Politics

CoCT monitoring reports of flooding in informal settlements

28 June 2021 8:23 PM

Civil groups worried about impact of slow vaccine drive on local govt elections

28 June 2021 8:10 PM

ANC NWC set to discuss impact of level 4 lockdown on party programmes

28 June 2021 7:34 PM

