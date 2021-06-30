Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 15:10
Spar Beacon Isle's gesture to help local restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Brown
Today at 15:20
Storm update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 15:40
Medical negligence costs country's provincial hospitals billions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gregory Whittaker
Today at 15:50
Winter vacation student support programme to go ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
Children still lowest risk of dying from Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Today at 16:55
Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson
Today at 17:05
Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area. 30 June 2021 11:12 AM
SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank. 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

30 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA

The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.


IEC seeking to postpone by-elections

30 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.

Finance: Claiming home office expenses from Sars

30 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elaine  Nunez  | Admitted attorney  at Tax Consulting SA

Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

29 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ryan  Enslin  | Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots

Zululand is home to a diverse range of culture, wildlife, scenery and history. There are dramatic coastlines and unspoilt beaches, further inland the scenery changes to rolling hills and dense forests. Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots, Ryan Enslin, went exploring in Dlizna Forest, Magorve Swamps, Rafia Pal Monument and Thanda Safari will exposing the interior of the Zulu Kingdom.

‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

28 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Lawrence Konyana | Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

The funeral industry in Gauteng is already starting to feel the brunt of South Africa's third wave of infections. As Covid-19 deaths surge in the third-wave gripped the province, undertakers are burying multiple family members and are already starting to run out of cold storage and coffins. Some undertakers are concerned coffin shortages and bodies piling up at mortuaries.  

What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

28 June 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.

Property: Converting office buildings to residential space

28 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: hris  Renecle  | Managing Director  at Renprop

With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

25 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Adrian  Rotunno  | Sports and exercise medicine physician  at Cape Sports Medicine

The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

Local Business Opinion

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

Local Opinion Politics

Pandemic lifts sales of wearable gadgets

30 June 2021 12:44 PM

People working in Gauteng but not living there need travel permits - Mbalula

30 June 2021 12:17 PM

Sad for him but good for the Constitution - Madonsela on Zuma ruling

30 June 2021 11:56 AM

