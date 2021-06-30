IEC seeking to postpone by-elections

Guest: Dr Adrian Rotunno | Sports and exercise medicine physician at Cape Sports Medicine



The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

