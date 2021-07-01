ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding

ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding

1 July 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the Public Protector's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. The court will decide whether the president misled Parliament in relation to donations made to the CR17 campaign, and whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign. Her initial report on the donations and whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament was set aside by the Gauteng High Court.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Springboks vs Georgia Test

2 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer  at Independent Media

The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time in their history at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July.  Despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp, the Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the test against Georgia is not in jeopardy. Kick-off is at 19:00.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC to discuss the implications of Zuma's sentencing

2 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to convene this weekend. The impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court is to be discussed at the meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Creative home fitness for lockdown level 4

2 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With the Level 4 lockdown in effect, our resident fitness enthusiast -Liezel van der Westhuizen- catches us up on what the fitness implications are. Tune in to find out where you stand on gym and fitness for the next 2 weeks and how to get creative with your home fitness habits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?

1 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on the government to provide more clarity on the planned roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act. The system is expected to be phased in from Thursday, but many motorists remain unsure on how the system will affect them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Is a Intellectual property waiver and vaccine manufacturing know how enough?

1 July 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Dr Ben  Kagina  | Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town


In October, South Africa and India tabled a proposal at the World Trade Organisation asking member states to agree to temporarily suspend all intellectual property rules for Covid-related products and technologies, including vaccines. If this proposal is accepted, it will force pharmaceutical companies in member countries to share their patents. While removing drug companies’ exclusive rights to produce their Covid-19 jabs, it won’t necessarily compel them to share their know-how, this is often referred to as transferring technology, could take months – or years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC seeking to postpone by-elections

30 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

30 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA

The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Claiming home office expenses from Sars

30 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elaine  Nunez  | Admitted attorney  at Tax Consulting SA

Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHPRA approves use of China’s CoronaVac shots

3 July 2021 10:07 AM

Troops on patrol in eSwatini after violent protests

3 July 2021 9:51 AM

Discovery opens its sixth COVID vaccination site in Midrand

3 July 2021 8:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA