Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Creative home fitness for lockdown level 4

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
With the Level 4 lockdown in effect, our resident fitness enthusiast -Liezel van der Westhuizen- catches us up on what the fitness implications are. Tune in to find out where you stand on gym and fitness for the next 2 weeks and how to get creative with your home fitness habits.
Guest: Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer at Independent Media
The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time in their history at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July. Despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp, the Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the test against Georgia is not in jeopardy. Kick-off is at 19:00.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to convene this weekend. The impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court is to be discussed at the meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Automobile Association (AA) has called on the government to provide more clarity on the planned roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act. The system is expected to be phased in from Thursday, but many motorists remain unsure on how the system will affect them.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the Public Protector's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. The court will decide whether the president misled Parliament in relation to donations made to the CR17 campaign, and whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign. Her initial report on the donations and whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament was set aside by the Gauteng High Court.
Guest: Dr Ben Kagina | Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
In October, South Africa and India tabled a proposal at the World Trade Organisation asking member states to agree to temporarily suspend all intellectual property rules for Covid-related products and technologies, including vaccines. If this proposal is accepted, it will force pharmaceutical companies in member countries to share their patents. While removing drug companies’ exclusive rights to produce their Covid-19 jabs, it won’t necessarily compel them to share their know-how, this is often referred to as transferring technology, could take months – or years.
Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.
Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA
The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.
Guest: Elaine Nunez | Admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA
Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction
Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department at University Of Limpopo
The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.