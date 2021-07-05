Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Property: Cohabitating vs legal marriage and property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gerhard van der Linde - Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 06:10
Nkandla showdown while ANC NEC gathers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 06:25
Penguins in socks? Two Oceans Aquarium explains why
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 07:07
Sinovac gets SAHPRA approval
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sanette Aspinall - virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How to ensure you are using a credible lawyer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mr Motlatsi Molefe
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:10
Sinovac approved.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Arendse
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Do we trust government? Is government trutwortyh. Or are we too cynical to care? Prof Hein Willemse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
hein willemse
Today at 10:15
Domestic Worker report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 10:32
Durban July's first black owner. Kommetdieding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Jeremy Gordin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Gordin - Author at Zuma: A Biography
Latest Local
Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday People aged 50 to 59 years with valid appointments will be accepted at vaccination sites across the Western Cape from Monday 5 Jul... 4 July 2021 2:26 PM
Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's vaccine rollout and third-wave health... 4 July 2021 1:30 PM
Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has welcomed the approval of the Sinovac-​CoronaVac vaccine for use in South Africa. 4 July 2021 12:54 PM
[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters sta... 4 July 2021 3:07 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach. 3 July 2021 1:26 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it's been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it's been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma's jail sentence lifted SA's mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

5 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the issue and consequences of commenting on weight loss (or gain) to someone. Tune in to get motivated to spread positivity only, now!

 


Springboks vs Georgia Test

2 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer  at Independent Media

The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time in their history at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July.  Despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp, the Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the test against Georgia is not in jeopardy. Kick-off is at 19:00.

ANC NEC to discuss the implications of Zuma's sentencing

2 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to convene this weekend. The impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court is to be discussed at the meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Creative home fitness for lockdown level 4

2 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With the Level 4 lockdown in effect, our resident fitness enthusiast -Liezel van der Westhuizen- catches us up on what the fitness implications are. Tune in to find out where you stand on gym and fitness for the next 2 weeks and how to get creative with your home fitness habits.

Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?

1 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on the government to provide more clarity on the planned roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act. The system is expected to be phased in from Thursday, but many motorists remain unsure on how the system will affect them.

ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding

1 July 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the Public Protector's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. The court will decide whether the president misled Parliament in relation to donations made to the CR17 campaign, and whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign. Her initial report on the donations and whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament was set aside by the Gauteng High Court.

Health: Is a Intellectual property waiver and vaccine manufacturing know how enough?

1 July 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Dr Ben  Kagina  | Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town


In October, South Africa and India tabled a proposal at the World Trade Organisation asking member states to agree to temporarily suspend all intellectual property rules for Covid-related products and technologies, including vaccines. If this proposal is accepted, it will force pharmaceutical companies in member countries to share their patents. While removing drug companies’ exclusive rights to produce their Covid-19 jabs, it won’t necessarily compel them to share their know-how, this is often referred to as transferring technology, could take months – or years.

IEC seeking to postpone by-elections

30 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.

Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

30 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA

The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.

Finance: Claiming home office expenses from Sars

30 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elaine  Nunez  | Admitted attorney  at Tax Consulting SA

Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

Trending

[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds

Politics

Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister

Local

Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS: Does Zuma have a leg to stand on?

4 July 2021 8:37 PM

READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him

4 July 2021 8:21 PM

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

