Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

Today at 05:46
NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 06:10
Legal battle for placement of medical interns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Yeko
Today at 06:25
Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melia Tappan - Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Where to?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 07:07
SA employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Renew your license disks!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Hassan
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chris Hani district council writes off R1bn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vicky Knoetze - Shadow MEC at Eastern Cape COGTA
Today at 10:05
The History of... TV in South Africa 45 years on
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theo Rutstein - Executive Chairman at Teljoy Group
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Today at 11:05
Why South Africa needs a Social Democratic movement.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Sean Gossel
Robyn Porteous
Latest Local
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
View all Local
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
[WATCH] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence. 6 July 2021 12:20 PM
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla. 6 July 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft. 6 July 2021 11:54 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 July 2021 10:41 AM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

7 July 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: General Ockert  Terblanche  | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police  at DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Finance: The potentially huge costs of early retirement

7 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Sherwin  Govender  | Business development manager  at Glacier by Sanlam

Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Working out in the cold, Does exercising in the cold burn more calories?

7 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!

Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes

6 July 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director  at Equal Education Law Centre

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

6 July 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.

Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism

6 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Brett Tungay | Chair  at Fedhasa East Coast

 

Lockdown regulations banning leisure travel in and out of Gauteng has put a damper on the seasonal rush from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Accommodation facilities across the KZN coasts have been hit hard by the Adjusted Level 4 lockdown. The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal's Brett Tiungay said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.

Fitness with Liezel: Can Pink drinks help you run faster and further?

6 July 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has refreshing fitness news, and it could help you run faster and go further. Tune in to hear more about an oddly wonderful way to maybe elevate your fitness game with, thanks to scientific research!

Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

5 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union                                                           (SAPU)

 

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.

 

 

ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application

5 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.

Property: Cohabitating vs legal marriage and property

5 July 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Gerhard  van der Linde | Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff

 

Purchasing property with your married spouse is fairly straightforward as there is a legal relationship with consequences attached to it. In the case of cohabitation, there is, however, no legal relationship and South African law confers no legal status. Which therefore can come with its challenges down the line; upfront planning is vital to avoid disputes later on.

Trending

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

Local Business Opinion

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

Local

South African school principal named 'Best in the World'

Local

EWN Highlights

India slams public's 'gross violations' of COVID-19 measures

6 July 2021 8:54 PM

Health Dept hopes to reach target of 300k daily vaccinations by August

6 July 2021 7:32 PM

Judgment in Zuma's bid for stay of sentence reserved until Friday

6 July 2021 7:24 PM

