Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

Guest: General Ockert Terblanche | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police at DA
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.
Guest: Sherwin Govender | Business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam
Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!
Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.
Guest: Brett Tungay | Chair at Fedhasa East Coast
Lockdown regulations banning leisure travel in and out of Gauteng has put a damper on the seasonal rush from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Accommodation facilities across the KZN coasts have been hit hard by the Adjusted Level 4 lockdown. The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal's Brett Tiungay said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has refreshing fitness news, and it could help you run faster and go further. Tune in to hear more about an oddly wonderful way to maybe elevate your fitness game with, thanks to scientific research!
Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union (SAPU)
The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.
Guest: Gerhard van der Linde | Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff
Purchasing property with your married spouse is fairly straightforward as there is a legal relationship with consequences attached to it. In the case of cohabitation, there is, however, no legal relationship and South African law confers no legal status. Which therefore can come with its challenges down the line; upfront planning is vital to avoid disputes later on.