NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
'Politics can't trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

7 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption. 


Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

7 July 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: General Ockert  Terblanche  | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police  at DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.

Finance: The potentially huge costs of early retirement

7 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Sherwin  Govender  | Business development manager  at Glacier by Sanlam

Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Working out in the cold, Does exercising in the cold burn more calories?

7 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!

Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes

6 July 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director  at Equal Education Law Centre

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

6 July 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.

Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism

6 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Brett Tungay | Chair  at Fedhasa East Coast

 

Lockdown regulations banning leisure travel in and out of Gauteng has put a damper on the seasonal rush from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Accommodation facilities across the KZN coasts have been hit hard by the Adjusted Level 4 lockdown. The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal's Brett Tiungay said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.

Fitness with Liezel: Can Pink drinks help you run faster and further?

6 July 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has refreshing fitness news, and it could help you run faster and go further. Tune in to hear more about an oddly wonderful way to maybe elevate your fitness game with, thanks to scientific research!

Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

5 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union                                                           (SAPU)

 

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.

 

 

ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application

5 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

Local

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

Local Politics

Local Politics

SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

Business Opinion Politics

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

All eyes on Police Minister Cele as deadline draws closer for Zuma arrest

7 July 2021 4:24 PM

7 July 2021 4:24 PM

'Zuma is going to prison - he's been convicted, he's a criminal' - law expert

7 July 2021 3:46 PM

7 July 2021 3:46 PM

Treasury: Govt's wage offer to public servants will break compensation ceiling

7 July 2021 3:30 PM

7 July 2021 3:30 PM

