Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with skateboarder Dallas Oberholzer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Mushrooms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary B Goldman - mushroom specialist and amateur mycologist at Mushroom Fundi (website)
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - IEC registration weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 14:40
Restaurants update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 14:50
Music with Shxnnon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shannon Leigh Jagers
Today at 15:10
Zuma goes to jail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 15:20
Open for comment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:20
Highest rate of school dropout in 20 years
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT's Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma goes to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 July 2021 11:21 AM
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking' Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government. 8 July 2021 9:54 AM
Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). 8 July 2021 8:58 AM
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a preside... 8 July 2021 12:45 PM
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. 8 July 2021 6:28 AM
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can't trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Health: South Africa's vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now

Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now

8 July 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at                            University of the Witwatersrand

 

In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa's approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD

8 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership

 

The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings  have occured during the course of the week:  seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday.  In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision? 

TERS payments during level 4

8 July 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

 

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.

Fitness with Liezel: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?

8 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

If you're trying to find healthy ways to get your rest, there's one myth you better not fall for. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our

NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

7 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption. 

Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

7 July 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: General Ockert  Terblanche  | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police  at DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.

Finance: The potentially huge costs of early retirement

7 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Sherwin  Govender  | Business development manager  at Glacier by Sanlam

Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Working out in the cold, Does exercising in the cold burn more calories?

7 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!

Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes

6 July 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director  at Equal Education Law Centre

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

6 July 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.

