High level taxi talks should formalisation and subsidisation

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PK Kjellgren
Today at 13:35
Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Wright
Today at 13:45
Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Christians
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World allergy day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Thulja Trikamjee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to NICD's acting director Prof Adrian Puren about the Covid-19 trajectories for various provin... 9 July 2021 12:34 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afterno... 8 July 2021 6:13 PM
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
View all Sport
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
High level taxi talks should formalisation and subsidisation

High level taxi talks should formalisation and subsidisation

9 July 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Siyabulela  Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare

Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Wimbledon 2021 final

9 July 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

Wimbledon season is coming to an end,. This weekend sees to the Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final on Saturday and Men’s singles final, mixed doubles final on Sunday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cape Union Mart’s Adventure Film Challenge is back!

9 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Adventure and the great outdoors is on the minds of more than just our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen; and you can win an amazing competition using those 2 elements to meet the challenge. In its 8th successful year, the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge is back again offering adventure, fitness  and film enthusiasts the opportunity to shoot their content and possibly be selected to win and have their own film showcased.  Tune in to hear more about the Cape Union Mart's adventure film challenge now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD

8 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership

 

The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings  have occured during the course of the week:  seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday.  In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TERS payments during level 4

8 July 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

 

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now

8 July 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at                            University of the Witwatersrand

 

In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa’s approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?

8 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

If you're trying to find healthy ways to get your rest, there's one myth you better not fall for. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is debunking a viral TikTok myth for insomnia. Tune in  now, to find out the myth, and truthful sleep tips.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

7 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

7 July 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: General Ockert  Terblanche  | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police  at DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: The potentially huge costs of early retirement

7 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Sherwin  Govender  | Business development manager  at Glacier by Sanlam

Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week

Local

SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract

Business World

Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

Sport

EWN Highlights

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away due to COVID-19

9 July 2021 12:32 PM

Virus-hit Indonesia receives emergency medical supplies

9 July 2021 11:10 AM

WATCH LIVE: PMB High Court's judgment on Zuma's stay of arrest bid

9 July 2021 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA