Wimbledon 2021 final

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA
Wimbledon season is coming to an end,. This weekend sees to the Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final on Saturday and Men’s singles final, mixed doubles final on Sunday
Guest: Siyabulela Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare
Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Adventure and the great outdoors is on the minds of more than just our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen; and you can win an amazing competition using those 2 elements to meet the challenge. In its 8th successful year, the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge is back again offering adventure, fitness and film enthusiasts the opportunity to shoot their content and possibly be selected to win and have their own film showcased. Tune in to hear more about the Cape Union Mart's adventure film challenge now!
Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings have occured during the course of the week: seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday. In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision?
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.
Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa’s approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you're trying to find healthy ways to get your rest, there's one myth you better not fall for. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is debunking a viral TikTok myth for insomnia. Tune in now, to find out the myth, and truthful sleep tips.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders
National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption.
Guest: General Ockert Terblanche | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police at DA
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.
Guest: Sherwin Govender | Business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam
Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.