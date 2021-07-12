Fitness with Liezel: The How-To Guide to 'Forest Bathing', and its Health Perks!

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
On Monday 12 July 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed. This comes after a weekend of pro-Zuma protests. Prof Cathy Powell, Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town gives her view on this application and the chances that it will be successful.
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, reacts to President Ramaphosa's speech and the country remaining in lockdown level 4.
Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Are you selling your house? David Jacobs, Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group, shares four key things to look at when valuing your property for sale to help it sell faster.
Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA
Wimbledon season is coming to an end,. This weekend sees to the Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final on Saturday and Men’s singles final, mixed doubles final on Sunday
Guest: Siyabulela Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare
Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Adventure and the great outdoors is on the minds of more than just our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen; and you can win an amazing competition using those 2 elements to meet the challenge. In its 8th successful year, the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge is back again offering adventure, fitness and film enthusiasts the opportunity to shoot their content and possibly be selected to win and have their own film showcased. Tune in to hear more about the Cape Union Mart's adventure film challenge now!
Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings have occured during the course of the week: seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday. In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision?
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.
Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa’s approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.