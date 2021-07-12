Business for South Africa react to President's speech

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Mantashe says SA can't ditch fossil fuels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 16:20
Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
Today at 17:05
ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission request
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Identifying and prosecuting protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:45
The importance of spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Victor Houliston - Professor at Head Of English, Wits
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. The Presidency has yet to confirm the time of the address. 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya Friends and fans pay tribute to Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, who has died following complications related to Covid-19. 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation' The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based... 12 July 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to business growth expert Matsi Modise about the launch of Nedbank Business Ignite 20... 12 July 2021 10:37 AM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Business for South Africa react to President's speech

Business for South Africa react to President's speech

12 July 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)



Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, reacts to President Ramaphosa's speech and the country remaining in lockdown level 4. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Zuma’s application to rescind his sentence

12 July 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)

On Monday 12 July 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed. This comes after a weekend of pro-Zuma protests. Prof Cathy Powell, Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town gives her view on this application and the chances that it will be successful. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Four things to include when valuing your property

12 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group

Are you selling your house? David Jacobs, Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group, shares four key things to look at when valuing your property for sale to help it sell faster. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: The How-To Guide to 'Forest Bathing', and its Health Perks!

12 July 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tells you all about 'Forest Bathing' and why you should try it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wimbledon 2021 final

9 July 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

Wimbledon season is coming to an end,. This weekend sees to the Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final on Saturday and Men’s singles final, mixed doubles final on Sunday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High level taxi talks should formalisation and subsidisation

9 July 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Siyabulela  Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare

Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cape Union Mart’s Adventure Film Challenge is back!

9 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Adventure and the great outdoors is on the minds of more than just our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen; and you can win an amazing competition using those 2 elements to meet the challenge. In its 8th successful year, the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge is back again offering adventure, fitness  and film enthusiasts the opportunity to shoot their content and possibly be selected to win and have their own film showcased.  Tune in to hear more about the Cape Union Mart's adventure film challenge now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD

8 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership

 

The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings  have occured during the course of the week:  seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday.  In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TERS payments during level 4

8 July 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

 

At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now

8 July 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at                            University of the Witwatersrand

 

In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa’s approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

