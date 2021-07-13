SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
SASSA has had to suspend payments at cash pay points due to the looting and violence that has occurred over the last few days. Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson at SASSA speaks on this development and what the way forward is.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst
Yesterday the SANDF was deployed in KZN and Gauteng to help with the looting and violence that have been happening over the past few days. Military Analyst, Helmoed Heitman weighs on how to best utilize the military in the current crisis.
Guest: Mariette du Toit-Helmbold | CEO at Destinate
Europe is slowly reopening to international travellers, with at least ten countries now accepting fully vaccinated visitors from South Africa. and that begs the question, will this be the norm. Mariette Du Toit-Helmbold, CEO of the international destination and tourism marketing agency Destinate, shares her insights on this.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Struggling to follow through with morning workouts? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares an insider lifestyle tip to transform your daily fitness habits for the better.
Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
On Monday 12 July 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed. This comes after a weekend of pro-Zuma protests. Prof Cathy Powell, Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town gives her view on this application and the chances that it will be successful.
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, reacts to President Ramaphosa's speech and the country remaining in lockdown level 4.
Guest: David Jacobs | Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Are you selling your house? David Jacobs, Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group, shares four key things to look at when valuing your property for sale to help it sell faster.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tells you all about 'Forest Bathing' and why you should try it.
Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA
Wimbledon season is coming to an end,. This weekend sees to the Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, women’s doubles final on Saturday and Men’s singles final, mixed doubles final on Sunday
Guest: Siyabulela Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare
Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.