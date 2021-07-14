Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:10
On her book, To the Wolves, analysis on SAPS' failed attempt in law enforcement & the break down in crime intel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsea Delaney - Berlin correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Would you work without an employment contract? Then why should your domestic worker?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hennie Heymans StratPay - CEO at StratPay
Today at 10:30
CHEP seeks to archive Constantia's past displaced community
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Buy an online ticket & support Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 15:20
Opinion: The light is just ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Lillia Lessev
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lillea Lessev
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Closure of vaccine sites in KZN disrupts South Africa's plans to ramp up rollout Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association, how unrest has... 16 July 2021 8:20 AM
More torching and looting in KZN overnight amid fears of humanitarian crisis Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN Correspondent Mary Papaya about the volatile situation in KwaZulu-Natal. 16 July 2021 7:38 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave) 'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie. 15 July 2021 7:22 PM
New ban on buying fuel in portable containers is only temporary, says FRA CEO Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Reggie Sibiya, the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association, about the state of fuel suppl... 15 July 2021 6:45 PM
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening?

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening?

14 July 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discovered a calorie-burning domestic task you can take up or continue to do for longer, which may just shed those calories as much as yoga or volleyball would. Tune in to hear about exactly what this activity is, which's beloved by celebrities and many communities too!


CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.

ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’

15 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.

Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?

15 July 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob  Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called. 

Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

15 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Dr Akhtar  Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: This 500-Rep Ab Challenge Workout

15 July 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get the abs you've always wanted with a fitness challenge that will test you, but give you so much reward. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our fitness enthusiast that's always up for trying something new, tried this challenge, and is discussing more about it now, so tune in!

Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights

14 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.

State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest

14 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Murray Hunter | Independent researcher on digital rights 

During a media briefing yesterday, Dlodlo gave an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was raised, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims. Given the state of State Security over the last decade, we ask Independent digital rights researcher, Murray Hunter, if it is any surprise that there is suspicion of former intelligence agents under probe.

Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance

14 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance

Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?

Cele headed back to Phoenix as violence continues in parts of KZN

16 July 2021 8:36 AM

35 to 49 age group sets COVID-19 vaccination registration record

16 July 2021 7:49 AM

Tiger Brands: Resumption of KZN operations dependent on major routes re-opening

16 July 2021 7:40 AM

