State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest

Guest: Murray Hunter | Independent researcher on digital rights
During a media briefing yesterday, Dlodlo gave an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was raised, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims. Given the state of State Security over the last decade, we ask Independent digital rights researcher, Murray Hunter, if it is any surprise that there is suspicion of former intelligence agents under probe.
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discovered a calorie-burning domestic task you can take up or continue to do for longer, which may just shed those calories as much as yoga or volleyball would. Tune in to hear about exactly what this activity is, which's beloved by celebrities and many communities too!
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
SASSA has had to suspend payments at cash pay points due to the looting and violence that has occurred over the last few days. Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson at SASSA speaks on this development and what the way forward is.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst
Yesterday the SANDF was deployed in KZN and Gauteng to help with the looting and violence that have been happening over the past few days. Military Analyst, Helmoed Heitman weighs on how to best utilize the military in the current crisis.
Guest: Mariette du Toit-Helmbold | CEO at Destinate
Europe is slowly reopening to international travellers, with at least ten countries now accepting fully vaccinated visitors from South Africa. and that begs the question, will this be the norm. Mariette Du Toit-Helmbold, CEO of the international destination and tourism marketing agency Destinate, shares her insights on this.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Struggling to follow through with morning workouts? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares an insider lifestyle tip to transform your daily fitness habits for the better.
There's a life hack that Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, has a handle on, that will ensure your morning workout actually happens. Tune in to get the insider lifestyle tip to transform your daily fitness habits for the better.
Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
On Monday 12 July 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month imprisonment sentence reviewed. This comes after a weekend of pro-Zuma protests. Prof Cathy Powell, Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town gives her view on this application and the chances that it will be successful.
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, reacts to President Ramaphosa's speech and the country remaining in lockdown level 4.