Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

Guest: Dr Akhtar Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.
Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.
Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Get the abs you've always wanted with a fitness challenge that will test you, but give you so much reward. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our fitness enthusiast that's always up for trying something new, tried this challenge, and is discussing more about it now, so tune in!
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.
Guest: Murray Hunter | Independent researcher on digital rights
During a media briefing yesterday, Dlodlo gave an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was raised, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims. Given the state of State Security over the last decade, we ask Independent digital rights researcher, Murray Hunter, if it is any surprise that there is suspicion of former intelligence agents under probe.
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discovered a calorie-burning domestic task you can take up or continue to do for longer, which may just shed those calories as much as yoga or volleyball would. Tune in to hear about exactly what this activity is, which's beloved by celebrities and many communities too!
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
SASSA has had to suspend payments at cash pay points due to the looting and violence that has occurred over the last few days. Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson at SASSA speaks on this development and what the way forward is.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst
Yesterday the SANDF was deployed in KZN and Gauteng to help with the looting and violence that have been happening over the past few days. Military Analyst, Helmoed Heitman weighs on how to best utilize the military in the current crisis.