Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.
Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.
Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.
Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called.
Guest: Dr Akhtar Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Get the abs you've always wanted with a fitness challenge that will test you, but give you so much reward. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our fitness enthusiast that's always up for trying something new, tried this challenge, and is discussing more about it now, so tune in!
Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist
Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.
Guest: Murray Hunter | Independent researcher on digital rights
During a media briefing yesterday, Dlodlo gave an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was raised, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims. Given the state of State Security over the last decade, we ask Independent digital rights researcher, Murray Hunter, if it is any surprise that there is suspicion of former intelligence agents under probe.
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?