CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.


ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’

15 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.

Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?

15 July 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob  Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called. 

Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

15 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Dr Akhtar  Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: This 500-Rep Ab Challenge Workout

15 July 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get the abs you've always wanted with a fitness challenge that will test you, but give you so much reward. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our fitness enthusiast that's always up for trying something new, tried this challenge, and is discussing more about it now, so tune in!

Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights

14 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.

State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest

14 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Murray Hunter | Independent researcher on digital rights 

During a media briefing yesterday, Dlodlo gave an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The question of whether former senior members of the SSA were involved in instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal was raised, Dlodlo said the SSA was verifying those claims. Given the state of State Security over the last decade, we ask Independent digital rights researcher, Murray Hunter, if it is any surprise that there is suspicion of former intelligence agents under probe.

Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance

14 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance

Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?

WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July

Politics

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President updates SA on response to riots & looting

16 July 2021 8:19 PM

Eswatini king appoints new PM amid renewed protests

16 July 2021 7:01 PM

UPDATE: The latest figures on SA's violent riots

16 July 2021 6:54 PM

