Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annah Moyo-Kupeta - Advocacy Programme Manager at Centre For The Study Of Violence And Reconciliation (Csvr)
Today at 05:46
Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Today at 06:10
Commuters stranded as taxi talks continue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 06:25
How are Cape Town's hungry children being fed during extended school break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 07:07
Sasria explains looting and protest damage claims process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria
Today at 07:20
Why do otherwise ordinary folk go on looting rampage?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Life Esidimeni inquest to start today, FIVE years after 144 deaths
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - Comms officer at Section27
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
A “workplace” on fire – effects on businesses, employees, and what they’re legally allowed to do to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:52
SAITA: Informal traders condemn unrest and calls on Govt for support
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 10:05
BBC News & Views
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:15
Businesses under strain & hope for the future
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
Today at 10:30
Chapaza water battery could help water-stressed communities in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 11:05
HIV infection increases risk of severe and critical COVID-19
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation
Innocentia Somagaca - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Advisory Committee at NACOSA Networking HIV&AIDS Community of South Africa
Today at 11:30
IN FOCUS CIPC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rory Voller - Deputy Commissioner at Companies And Intellectual Property Commission (Cipc)
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Latest Local
Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering". 18 July 2021 1:34 PM
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting... 18 July 2021 11:52 AM
Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get v... 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 19 July 2021 6:00 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 19 July 2021 6:00 AM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!


Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.

ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’

15 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.

Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?

15 July 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob  Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called. 

Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

15 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Dr Akhtar  Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: This 500-Rep Ab Challenge Workout

15 July 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get the abs you've always wanted with a fitness challenge that will test you, but give you so much reward. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our fitness enthusiast that's always up for trying something new, tried this challenge, and is discussing more about it now, so tune in!

Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights

14 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Joachim Vermooten | Aviation Economist 

Comair has announced that it is extending the suspension of scheduled kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) flights until August 31, 2021. Flights were supposed to recommence from July 30.The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown.

