Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

Today at 05:10 Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Annah Moyo-Kupeta - Advocacy Programme Manager at Centre For The Study Of Violence And Reconciliation (Csvr)

125 125

Today at 05:46 Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

125 125

Today at 06:10 Commuters stranded as taxi talks continue Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice

Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 06:25 How are Cape Town's hungry children being fed during extended school break? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association

125 125

Today at 07:07 Sasria explains looting and protest damage claims process Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria

125 125

Today at 07:20 Why do otherwise ordinary folk go on looting rampage? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Life Esidimeni inquest to start today, FIVE years after 144 deaths Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Julia Chaskalson - Comms officer at Section27

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:41 A “workplace” on fire – effects on businesses, employees, and what they’re legally allowed to do to The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

125 125

Today at 09:52 SAITA: Informal traders condemn unrest and calls on Govt for support The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)

125 125

Today at 10:05 BBC News & Views The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rich Preston

125 125

Today at 10:15 Businesses under strain & hope for the future The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA

125 125

Today at 10:30 Chapaza water battery could help water-stressed communities in SA The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

125 125

Today at 11:05 HIV infection increases risk of severe and critical COVID-19 The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation

Innocentia Somagaca - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Advisory Committee at NACOSA Networking HIV&AIDS Community of South Africa

125 125

Today at 11:30 IN FOCUS CIPC The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rory Voller - Deputy Commissioner at Companies And Intellectual Property Commission (Cipc)

125 125