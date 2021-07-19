Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annah Moyo-Kupeta - Advocacy Programme Manager at Centre For The Study Of Violence And Reconciliation (Csvr)
125
Today at 05:46
Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
125
Today at 06:10
Commuters stranded as taxi talks continue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 06:25
How are Cape Town's hungry children being fed during extended school break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
125
Today at 07:07
Sasria explains looting and protest damage claims process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria
125
Today at 07:20
Why do otherwise ordinary folk go on looting rampage?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Life Esidimeni inquest to start today, FIVE years after 144 deaths
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - Comms officer at Section27
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:41
A “workplace” on fire – effects on businesses, employees, and what they’re legally allowed to do to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
125
Today at 09:52
SAITA: Informal traders condemn unrest and calls on Govt for support
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
125
Today at 10:05
BBC News & Views
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rich Preston
125
Today at 10:15
Businesses under strain & hope for the future
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
125
Today at 10:30
Chapaza water battery could help water-stressed communities in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
125
Today at 11:05
HIV infection increases risk of severe and critical COVID-19
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation
Innocentia Somagaca - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Advisory Committee at NACOSA Networking HIV&AIDS Community of South Africa
125
Today at 11:30
IN FOCUS CIPC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rory Voller - Deputy Commissioner at Companies And Intellectual Property Commission (Cipc)
125
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
125
