Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Franchise disputes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charl Groenewald
Today at 14:50
Music with Tome
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Conrad 'Tome' Muller
Today at 15:20
Implant helps paralysed man communicate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Roytowski
Today at 15:40
TERS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 15:50
International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
Today at 16:05
SAA pilots reach deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Zuma court case due to get underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Church proposes amnesty for looters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - General Secretary, South African Council of Churches at ...
Today at 17:45
Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Latest Local
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business' Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country. 19 July 2021 1:17 PM
Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars. 19 July 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly. 19 July 2021 10:28 AM
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead. 19 July 2021 8:28 AM
View all Politics
What SA labour law says for businesses not fully operational after riot damage Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr about what businesses can do. 19 July 2021 11:49 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

19 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and  Reconciliation

Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

19 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’

15 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?

15 July 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.  the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob  Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

15 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Dr Akhtar  Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online

Politics

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

Local

Parly defence committee: There should be a specific term for the recent anarchy

19 July 2021 2:01 PM

Section27: We are seeking real justice for victims of Life Esidimeni tragedy

19 July 2021 1:22 PM

Govt prioritising jabs for next group of essential workers after disruptions

19 July 2021 11:58 AM

