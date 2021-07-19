Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business.
Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area.
Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions
The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.
Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.
Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.
Guest: Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Calls are growing for a state of emergency to be declared as widespread looting and destruction continue in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added it voice calling for a state of emergency. Violent protests and looting have rocked the province following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Elmien du Plessis, associate professor of law at North West University, gives an explainer on what is required for a state of emergency to be called.
Guest: Dr Akhtar Hussain | Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum.
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) calls for urgent intervention from national and provincial governments to address critical staff shortages at hospitals. The Association says hospitals are continuing to experience an influx of patients but that there are too few healthcare workers – including doctors – to deal with the demand.