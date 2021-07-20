Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
The call for vaccines for undocumented migrants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Jo Vearey - Associate Professor at African Centre For Migration & Society, University Of The Witwatersrand
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Mandla Mlangeni at the National Arts Festival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandla Mlangeni
Today at 10:30
What can stores do with returned loot?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 10:45
Can cops demand a receipt to see if looted or not?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendel Bloem - Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Today at 11:05
TERS REOPENED - What you need to do
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:05
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Latest Local
WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector. 19 July 2021 4:54 PM
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal. 19 July 2021 3:46 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly. 19 July 2021 10:28 AM
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead. 19 July 2021 8:28 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

19 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

19 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and  Reconciliation

Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

Local

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Local

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Under-resourced SAPS, SANDF tried their best to stop riots, looting - ISS

20 July 2021 9:28 AM

Parly ad hoc committee running probe into PP's removal set to elect chairperson

20 July 2021 8:33 AM

IEC set to release report on inquiry into having elections during COVID-19

20 July 2021 8:25 AM

