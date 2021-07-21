Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Fransina Lukas - Chairperson at Khayelitsha CPF
Today at 06:25
Restore SA connecting businesses affected by the looting with free mentorship support from volunteers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Dan Badenhorst - Head of Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: IEC on Moseneke recommendations to postpone elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 07:20
Even postponed elections will be unfair
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Sussman - independent elections analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - Former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, City of Cape Town
Dr Siyabulela Fobosi - Senior Researcher, UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights, at University of Fort Hare
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
what happened to the Maitland cops who deliberately arrested a homeless man
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carlos Mesquita - Board Member at Rehoming Collective
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Allow us to lock our wheely bins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
morne joseph
Today at 10:05
The History of... Job Maseko and other Black WWII heroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ALLAN SINCLAIRE
Today at 10:30
TERS REOPENED - What you need to do
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:05
Olympic Athletes and sex. And other things that happen in the olympic village
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
janice josephs
Today at 15:40
Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Latest Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

19 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

19 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and  Reconciliation

Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

