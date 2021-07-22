Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Gardening tips from Kirstenbosch horticulturist Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked' NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases. 22 July 2021 7:04 AM
Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced... 22 July 2021 6:10 AM
Health warnings issued over toxic fumes from torched chemicals plant in Durban Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the health warnings in Durban. 21 July 2021 7:30 PM
View all Local
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally. 21 July 2021 3:28 PM
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour. 21 July 2021 11:07 AM
View all Business
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

22 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch              University

The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?

22 July 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics                              Managementsport  at North West University

 

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has threatened to close taxi routes as the unrest continues. He intends on exercising his power to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (Act 5 of 2009) in the interest of bringing stability and peace. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena unpacks whether this is a viable option.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals

22 July 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

 

The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, discusses what is required for such an application to be granted. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Try-it-Out Thursday - Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack

22 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Try-it-Out Thursday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tries the fresh Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack so you know if its worth it. Tune in to hear the features, how Liezel put it to the test, and the all round review of this backpack find!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence

21 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson  at Khayelitsha CPF

Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence.  Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter

Local

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

World Sport

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

Local Politics

Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow reinstates most of its bus service in Cape Metro

22 July 2021 7:14 AM

Deadly KZN prison riot linked to Zuma jailing, MPs told

22 July 2021 6:58 AM

Health Dept excited to see SA firm tapped to make COVID vaccines for Africa

22 July 2021 6:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA